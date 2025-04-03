JKNS launches QR code for food safety in conjunction with Ramadan

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) today launched a Quick Response (QR) Code for its Food Safety Campaign, which aims to channel complaints regarding misconduct in the sale of food at Ramadan bazaars.

Its director, Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin said through this QR code, complaints which fall under the department’s jurisdiction will be forwarded directly to JKNS for further action.

“Subsequently, action will be taken under the Food Act 1983 and related regulations if any violations are found,” she told reporters after the Ihya’ Ramadan 2025: Jelajah Bazar Ramadan Selangor programme at the Shah Alam Stadium Ramadan Bazaar, which was officiated by State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman, Mohd Najwan Halimi.

Dr Ummi Kalthom said the QR code also provides access to various food safety tips during Ramadan, including selecting food at bazaars, steps to prevent food poisoning through sight, smell and taste, proper storage of leftover food, and guidelines for purchasing dates, all of which are presented in engaging and easy-to-understand infographics.

“Both traders and the public can access this information simply by scanning the QR code on the buntings provided. These buntings will be displayed at selected Ramadan bazaars for the public’s convenience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ummi Kalthom said JKNS has stationed over 200 health officers to conduct random inspections at 236 sites involving 15,349 Ramadan bazaar traders across Selangor to ensure that the preparation and sale of food are safe and hygienic.