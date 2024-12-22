GUA MUSANG: The Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) has identified at least four sinkholes in the area around the FT185 route, Section 78.60 of the Lojing-Gua Musang Road near Kampung Jekjok, Pos Brooke, which occurred on Dec 14.

Gua Musang PKOB chairman Nik Raisnan Daud said that currently, the repair work on the route is closely related to the technical condition, hence it depends on the expertise of the Public Works Department (JKR) to find a solution to the issue.

“These sinkholes are likely to have occurred due to underground water movement, but the matter is still at the JKR study stage.

“This incident is due to heavy rain over a long period of time and may have formed puddles of water, which in turn carved out underground caverns,” he said after a Flood Aid handover at the Gua Musang District and Land Office today.

He said the sinkholes also likely appeared due to worsening underground conditions during the monsoon season.

He said the route in question was still closed to all vehicles and PKOB was handing it over to engineering experts because it involves soil structure and will await a decision on immediate action to be taken.