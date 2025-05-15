KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals selected for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, Session 2/2025, must report no later than noon tomorrow (May 16), as stated in their official call-up letter.

In a statement today, the National Service Training Department (JLKN) reminded that attendance is mandatory, and failure to report without a valid reason or certified medical condition may result in legal action under Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act 2003.

Under the provision, any person who fails to report for national service as required may be fined up to RM3,000 or sentenced to a maximum of six months imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

The statement also warned that any party attempting to incite or persuade trainees not to attend without proper authorisation may be committing a serious offence under Section 19(2) of the same Act.

“JLKN urges all parties involved to fully cooperate to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme and contribute to the character development of the nation’s youth,“ the statement added.

For further information or inquiries, contact the JLKN Training Management Division’s Trainee Unit at 019-3101090 (Major Muhammad Saufi Hasan); 019-3332467 (Lt Muhammad Farish Syahmi Zamri); 014-2345989 (Capt Muhammad Hatta Mohd Khalid or visit the official website: https://jlkn.mod.gov.my.