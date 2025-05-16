KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari's journey at the 2024-2025 World Championships came to an end after she lost 1-3 to home favourite Olivia Weaver in the quarter-finals in Chicago, the United States.

In the 41-minute encounter at the Lakeshore Sport & Fitness, fourth seed Weaver produced a polished display to overcome seventh seed Sivasangari 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-5.

Sivasangari, 26, showed glimpses of her best, particularly in the second game, which she drew level, but Weaver raised her intensity and control to seal the win in four.

With Sivasangari’s exit, Malaysia no longer has any representation in the tournament after Ng Eain Yow also fell in the men’s third round on May 13.

Eain Yow was no match for world number one Mostafa Asal of Egypt, going down 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 7-11) in 56 minutes

Weaver now faces a major test in the semi-finals against seven-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.