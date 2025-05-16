Whither the reading habit?

THE steady decline in the reading habit amongst fellow Malaysians needs to be addressed and arrested. The reading habit was a common form of hobby in the 1960s and 1970s.

During the long school holidays, my brothers and sisters would be deeply engrossed in reading their story books.

Back in my days in Pahang, television was not available yet. The valve-set radio was the main source of news and entertainment in most households.

Many families also subscribed to newspapers to stay informed about events around the world – an experience that naturally helped cultivate a strong reading habit.

Nowadays, with television no longer a luxury, entertainment and global news are readily accessible. As a result, the reading habit has waned away.

It is rare to see people buying newspapers today. The paltry stack of newspapers carried on the back of a vendor’s motorcycle and the token few copies displayed at newsstands serve as clear signs of the dwindling reading culture among the current generation.

Currently, most newspaper subscribers are in their 70s and 80s, and their numbers are dwindling each year as many stop their subscriptions due to health issues or rising costs.

To encourage greater readership, the government should consider subsidising newspaper sales. After all, a well-informed society is essential for the nation’s progress.

In today’s commercialised world, where e-papers dominate, I often wonder whether those who subscribe or read online truly read. Many simply skim through the content rather than engaging with it meaningfully.

This is the key difference between genuine readers and casual browsers. Newspaper subscribers tend to read deeply and absorb the information presented while browse readers engage only superficially.

In the same vein, it is now rare to see people reading at bus stops, on trains or in parks. Instead, most are absorbed in their mobile phones, often scrolling mindlessly.

Many people scroll through their phones without truly absorbing the information they encounter. Instead, they are often more engaged in playing games, watching series or constantly texting.

These are just some of the everyday realities we see around us. Naturally, with less meaningful reading and language exposure, the standard of language will decline. This is the price we pay for the rise of modern technology, especially if no corrective measures are taken.

The best and most effective way to inculcate the reading habit in children is through their parents. I have noticed that children tend to mirror the habits of parents who read books, magazines or newspapers regularly.

Teaching children to read should begin at a young age as this is when they are most receptive to learning.

In the end, it all comes down to whether one chooses to cultivate the reading habit – seeking knowledge and wisdom for their own benefit.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang