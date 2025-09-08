Johor allocates RM802 million for urban development and public facilities by 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Government has allocated RM802 million for development projects across its 16 local authorities by 2026.

This funding will focus on urban beautification, recreation facilities, the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre, flood management, Smart City initiatives, road infrastructure, public facilities, and tourism enhancements.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor confirmed that 82 high-impact projects worth RM310.9 million will be implemented under this allocation.

These projects include 22 public facility initiatives with a budget of RM81 million and 14 urban beautification projects costing RM53.6 million.

Smart City initiatives will receive RM18 million for 12 different projects, while infrastructure and road developments are allocated over RM115 million.

Specific initiatives include constructing community halls, upgrading markets and stalls, building covered futsal courts, and establishing the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre.

The programme also involves installing smart street lights and closed-circuit television cameras, implementing flood mitigation measures, and executing landscaping projects.

Mohd Jafni further announced the continuation of Johor’s affordable housing programme targeting 30,000 units by 2026 and 100,000 units by 2030.

The government will ensure better maintenance and organisation of the People’s Housing Project and Rumah Sewa Kerajaan schemes throughout the state.

Mohd Jafni presented the Draft 2026 Budget for the Housing and Local Government portfolio to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi earlier today.

The budget emphasises the Smart City concept through Johor PLANMalaysia as one of its key development pillars.

Projects include establishing the Johor Urban Observatory and implementing smart cameras, smart lighting, smart traffic lights, and digitalisation of local authority systems.

These initiatives aim to bring Johor’s urban development on par with other developed cities in the region.

Mohd Jafni expressed confidence that the 2026 budget will serve as a new catalyst for Johor’s inclusive, progressive, and prosperous development with cooperation from all parties. – Bernama