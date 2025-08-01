Johor and Singapore boost cross-border transport cooperation

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor and Singapore are set to deepen their collaboration on cross-border transport to improve public mobility and support regional economic growth.

The discussion took place during Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s meeting with Singapore’s acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Key topics included the progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, slated for operation by January 2027.

Both sides also explored synchronising schedules, fare structures, and integrating public transport networks.

Onn Hafiz highlighted proposals to expand cross-border bus services, involving operators like SBS Transit, Causeway Link, SMRT Buses, Transtar Travel, and Bas AC7.

“Extending operating hours beyond the current 5 am start could ease congestion at the Johor Causeway and Immigration Complex,“ he shared on Facebook.

Another innovative suggestion was cross-border e-hailing services, which could offer flexibility for commuters while reducing traffic and supporting local drivers.

Additionally, a study on the Tuas ferry service as an alternative transport option was proposed. This would assess demand and feasibility, potentially easing reliance on the Johor Causeway and Second Link.

“It could provide more flexible, comfortable, and efficient travel choices,“ Onn Hafiz added. - Bernama