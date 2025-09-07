Johor Bahru Audi driver crashes into police bikes, tests positive for alcohol

JOHOR BAHRU: A 23-year-old local man has been arrested after crashing his Audi A6 into two Royal Malaysia Police Motorcycle Patrol Unit bikes along Jalan Johor Bahru–Air Hitam early this morning.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh stated that the incident occurred at 4 am when the car travelling from the Skudai direction reportedly lost control and struck two parked Kawasaki EX250 motorcycles.

Two police officers aged 29 and 36 were directing traffic at the location when the collision occurred.

One officer sustained a leg injury and received treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Bahru, while the other officer and the driver emerged unharmed from the accident.

A breathalyser test conducted on the driver returned positive for alcohol consumption, though an initial urine test showed negative results for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for two days from September 7 to 8 with approval from the Johor Bahru Court.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If convicted, the offender faces a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years, a fine between 50,000 and 100,000 ringgit, and a 10-year driving licence suspension.

Balveer Singh has requested anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Inspector Noor Azlina Abdul Raof at 019-7432966. – Bernama