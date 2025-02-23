Johor committed to zero polluted rivers goal

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is committed to achieving its target of zero polluted rivers after successfully removing five rivers from the polluted list.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said RM2 million has been allocated to clean Sungai Buluh and Sungai Tukang Batu in Pasir Gudang, while RM7 million has been set aside for the restoration of Sungai Skudai and Sungai Tebrau this year.

“Out of 14 polluted rivers, we have managed to reduce the number to nine. Our next goal is to rehabilitate the remaining rivers, starting with Sungai Buluh and Sungai Tukang Batu.

“These two rivers receive minimal raw water, with most of their flow coming from residential and industrial areas, making them highly polluted and classified in category tour and above,“ he told a press conference after the Southern Volunteers Go Green X Johor Bersih programme in Kampung Bakar Batu here today.

Onn Hafiz emphasised the importance of public awareness in maintaining river cleanliness, urging Johoreans to play an active role, as waste from residential and squatter areas remains a major cause of pollution.

In July last year, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, reported that nine out of 25 rivers in Johor Bahru were classified as polluted.

The affected rivers include Sungai Danga, Sungai Buluh, Sungai Tukang Batu, Sungai Kempas, Sungai Segget, Sungai Pandan, Sungai Sebulung, Sungai Sengkuang, and Sungai Tampoi.