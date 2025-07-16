Johor customs seizes 3.8kg cannabis in drug smuggling busts

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Royal Malaysian Customs Department successfully intercepted two separate drug smuggling attempts, confiscating a total of 3.825kg of cannabis in operations conducted in Pontian and Batu Pahat.

The first raid occurred on May 21 near Pekan Nanas, Pontian, where customs officers inspected two Pos Laju parcels. Inside, they discovered 130g and 97g of compressed plant material suspected to be cannabis. A man in his 40s, believed to be the courier, was arrested.

Further checks led to the discovery of a black bag containing 55g of suspected cannabis, along with three smoking devices and a blender. The total estimated value of the seized items was RM22,860. Authorities also confiscated a motorcycle worth RM10,000. The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a second operation on June 5, the Marine Unit of the Batu Pahat Enforcement Branch intercepted an unregistered boat docked in a mangrove swamp near a ferry terminal. Officers found three compressed packages wrapped in Chinese tea packaging, containing 3.063kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of RM98,016. The boat, worth RM4,000, was also seized.

Johor Customs Director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi urged the public to report any smuggling activities via the Customs Toll-Free Line at 1-800-88-8855 or by contacting the nearest Customs office, assuring confidentiality for informants. - Bernama