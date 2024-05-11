Johor first state to offer premium starting salary for high-skilled workers

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will become the first state to offer a premium starting salary from RM4,000 and RM5,000 to high-skilled workers through the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) that was launched on Sunday.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, said various new projects in the state are expected to create more job opportunities for Johoreans in the coming years.

“The Johor government via the Johor Plantations Group Berhad (JPG) has signed a partnership with Japanese company Fuji Oil Asia Pte Ltd to set up a palm oil and specialty fats refinery in the state.

“This partnership involves an initial development value of RM500 million,” he said in a Facebook post today.

His Royal Highness said the state government also met 83 leading companies from South Korea to promote the setting up of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and potentially bring strategic investments worth approximately US$190 million to the state.

Meanwhile, Tunku Mahkota Ismail said the Johor Grand Palace and the Sultan Ibrahim Building at Bukit Timbalan here would be upgraded before being reopened to the public in an effort to increase the tourism value in the district.

“Both the Sultan Ibrahim Building and Johor Grand Palace are rich in Johor history dating back to the 19th century,” he said.