Character education to strengthen student values in 2027 curriculum

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education will introduce Character Education as a key initiative under the 2027 school curriculum to produce students with noble and responsible character.

This initiative represents a strategic shift in the national education system to strengthen character development and noble values among students comprehensively and systematically.

At the preschool level, the programme will be implemented through integrated daily learning activities.

Primary and secondary schools will allocate a specific 60-minute weekly time slot for effective and consistent character-building activities.

The initiative emphasises teaching and learning activities that cultivate value appreciation, encourage positive behaviour, and promote daily practice of manners and morals.

This reflects the ministry’s commitment to producing a holistic generation well-balanced in academics, values, and identity. – Bernama