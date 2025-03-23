JOHOR BAHRU: The state government through the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) will channel RM1 million under a special allocation for critical and emergency works.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the allocation followed soil subsidence at Jalan Padi Malinja Phase 13 Apartment in Bandar Baru Uda here.

He said the government viewed the incident seriously and would take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

“I went to the ground with MBJB Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad and local authorities late last night to inspect the actual situation at the incident location and I fully understand the frustration of residents.

“As an initial step, the state government through MBJB will channel assistance under a special allocation for critical and emergency works. The initial estimate of the allocation is around RM1 million or more, depending on the actual needs after a detailed assessment is carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Jafni said priority would be given to immediate restoration works to ensure the situation returns to stability and safety.

“The initial works such as the reconstruction of the main drain wall and the road in the parking area as well as the planting of permanent piles to strengthen the bank structure to replace the failed wall.

“Meanwhile, for Jalan Padi Emas 5/1, the works that will be carried out are the strengthening of the bank by planting mangrove pilies to prevent repeated erosion and the reconstruction of the main drain retaining wall, before the repair work is carried out,” he said.

He said the initial work is scheduled to start today (March 23) including mitigation measures to avoid greater risks to residents.