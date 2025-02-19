Johor JBPM improves response time to 58.79% in 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded an improved response time performance of 58.79 percent last year, up from 57.56 percent in 2023.

However, state JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir noted that the 10-minute response time requires further improvement as it still falls short of the department’s 63 percent target.

She called on the 29 volunteer fire brigades, comprising over 600 members, to reach incident sites more quickly to further improve performance.

“We aim to strengthen the presence of volunteer fire brigades in areas beyond the reach of Fire and Rescue Stations, positioning them as first responders equipped with the necessary tools, gear, and vehicles.

“One of the main challenges in meeting the 10-minute response time is traffic congestion during peak hours, as well as road conditions, such as speed bumps,“ she told reporters after the department’s monthly assembly today.

Siti Rohani reported that the department responded to 13,717 emergency cases last year, averaging 38 calls per day, comprising 4,509 fires, 1,298 rescue operations, 7,602 humanitarian service calls, and 293 special duty calls.

“This represents a 5.09 percent decline in emergency calls compared to 2023, which recorded 14,452 cases.

“Meanwhile, the estimated value of assets saved amounted to RM774 million, an increase from RM767 million in 2023,“ she said.

At the event, certificates of appreciation were awarded to 25 media practitioners from various agencies, along with three representatives each from JBPM and the public.