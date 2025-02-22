KUCHING: Sarawak has no issues regarding the coconut milk supply for the month of Ramadan as well as Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh.

“We are indeed collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to resolve such issues...” but in Sarawak, there is no issue with the supply of coconut milk and eggs,” she said in a press conference after conducting an Ops Kita Gempur operation here today.

“Among the essential items that are likely to face supply issues (in Sarawak) are onions and cooking oil packets.”

Fuziah also said the Sarawak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry also issued two written notices to importers, wholesalers and retailers connected to three wet goods namely yellow onions (China/Holland), big onions from India and garlic.

Clearly, the notices are intended to obtain information on the price of goods, costs, and the current selling price of those goods to ensure that no party attempts to make unreasonable profits.

“The notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011, so we already have data in case there is a sudden increase in the price of those goods, then we will open an investigation paper,“ she added.