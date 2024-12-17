Johor KPDN disposes of fake goods worth RM2.15m

KULAI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Johor disposed of various fake goods worth over RM2.15 million throughout this year.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the disposal involved 152 investigation papers that had completed the court process.

“Throughout this year, Johor KPDN also handled 1,287 cases with a total confiscation value of RM29.7 million, while the amount collected from compounds and fines was RM1.33 million.

“The disposed items were seized at various levels of businesses, including retailers and wholesalers,“ she told reporters after the Perdana Exhibit Disposal ceremony at the Senai Exhibit Storage Complex here today.

In today’s programme, the Johor KPDN disposed of various case items valued at an estimated RM113,652 from the 23 completed cases between 2021 and 2024.

She said the programme, which is the final disposal exercise for this year, involved 45,374 counterfeit items like clothing, phone accessories, watches, handbags, food products, footwear, helmets and raincoats.

She added that all the items were seized for offences committed under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, the Trademarks Act 2019, the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, the Control of Supplies Act 1964 and the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

In another development, Lilis Saslinda said they received over 10,000 complaints related to online business cheating throughout this year.

“For online cases, there are three issues, namely purchased products are not the same as those advertised, poor quality goods and traders not responding to queries from buyers,“ she said.