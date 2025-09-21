Johor man arrested for alleged cable cutting in Sungai Tiram

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a local man for allegedly vandalising and cutting cables along Jalan Sungai Tiram.

Seri Alam acting police chief Superintendent G. Vikra Mathiththan @ Victor A/L Ganeson stated that a 33-second viral video posted on the Community Roda Johor Facebook page showed an individual cutting cables by the roadside.

He confirmed that police received a report about the incident, with investigations revealing it occurred on September 20 at 3 am.

Authorities apprehended the 34-year-old suspect on the same day as the reported incident.

The suspect has four previous criminal and drug-related offences and tested positive for methamphetamine during the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama