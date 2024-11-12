JOHOR BAHRU: A special task force comprising representatives from the Johor government and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) has been formed to discuss the issue of road congestion and the Rapid Transit System (RTS) traffic dispersion.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the setting up of the task force, agreed through the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion (JKMKKJR) No 3/2024 meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi in the Parliament building today.

Onn Hafiz said various issues and initiatives were discussed at the meeting in a bid to reduce traffic congestion, especially in the Johor Bahru district and Klang Valley.

According to him, the state government tabled several key initiatives that have been and will be implemented, including the implementation of transport infrastructure and traffic dispersal networks in the ‘Greater JB’ area by identifying 77 congestion hotspots involving four local councils.

“The implementation and proposed ‘Park & Ride’ locations for the bus service network, additional stage bus network and the expansion of the road infrastructure network in Johor, especially the ‘Greater JB’ area, were also presented,“ he posted on Facebook.

Onn Hafiz said he is confident that, with the close cooperation between the state and Federal governments, all efforts and initiatives planned could be implemented to ensure the issue of traffic congestion and road safety will always be prioritised for the comfort of users, especially the people of Johor.