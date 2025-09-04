Johor police arrest three in connection with job scam syndicate

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a 19-year-old youth on March 13, for allegedly acting as an agent in a job scam syndicate.

State police chief Datuk M. Kumar said two additional arrests were made, involving a 25-year-old and an 18-year-old, in Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat, who are believed to be the masterminds of the operation.

He said that three mobile phones of various brands, believed to have been used for communication within the syndicate, were also seized during the operation.

“Following the investigation, it was found that this syndicate operated from Myanmar, employing a deceptive modus operandi, by enticing individuals with promises of high-paying jobs in Thailand, offering salaries ranging from RM8,000 to RM15,000.

“However, upon the victims’ arrival in Thailand, they were clandestinely transported to a remote location in Myanmar, where they were coerced into recruiting others to open mule accounts in Thailand,” he said in a statement, today.

Apart from their personal belongings, victims’ movements were closely monitored and controlled by the syndicate members.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 (Act 670) and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335).

He added that four investigation papers had been opened and submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers. The first arrest involved four charges under Section 12 of Act 670, while the second arrest involved two charges - one under Act 670 and another under Section 43 of Act 335. The third arrest involved two charges under Section 12 of Act 670.

On March 12, the Foreign Ministry, via the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, successfully rescued and repatriated 25 victims, who had fallen prey to a human trafficking syndicate promising fraudulent job offers in Myanmar.