Johor police bust major drug syndicate, seize drugs worth more than RM28 million

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested seven individuals, including a 33-year-old mastermind, and seized various drugs worth more than RM28 million in three raids earlier this month, the largest seizure in Johor this year.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the suspects, comprising three local men, two local women and two foreign women aged between 27 and 62, were arrested during the raids carried out around the city, Iskandar Puteri and Kluang on Nov 3 and 4.

“The modus operandi of drug trafficking syndicates that have been actively operating since August this year is to repackage drugs obtained from outside sources, using packaging packets of well-known beverage brands in the market to confuse the police and enforcement agencies.

“This syndicate has its own customers with its market in Johor and this group can be categorised as a large wholesaler. A packet of drugs is believed to be sold at prices ranging between RM200 and RM250,” he said at the Johor police headquarters, here today.

He said during the three raids, 158,844.8 grams (g) of ecstasy powder; 21,510 pills believed to be ecstasy; 11,500 erimin 5 pills and 6,110g of ketamine were seized with the drug seizure valued at RM28,317,947.60.

Kumar said police also seized various items including drug processing and repackaging equipment, four cars, various jewellery and cash in local and foreign currencies valued at RM263,205.

“This syndicate turned turned a number of gated and guarded terrace houses into storage and repackaging drug outlets. All the seized drugs would be enough to fix the addiction of 857,784 drug addicts.

“The results of urine screening tests found that three of the suspects were positive for amphetamine and ketamine, while a check on past records found that one suspect had a record related to drugs and crime,“ he said, adding that all seven suspects would be remanded from Nov 4 until Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while two foreign suspects are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.