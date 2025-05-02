JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have busted 25 large-scale drug trafficking syndicates with the arrest of 99 members and the seizure of various assets worth RM17.23 million last year.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said among the biggest successes of the Johor Contingent Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) was the seizure of drugs worth RM12.62 million through Op Jaring 12 by busting an international drug trafficking syndicate involving the arrest of 14 foreigners on May 29, last year.

He said the department had also conducted 21,093 raids involving the inspection of 46,878 individuals.

“A total of 25,065 individuals have been arrested for various drug-related offences, which is the third highest achievement in the country with the seizure of 7.3 tonnes of drugs worth RM99.76 million, which can be used by 3,653,081 million addicts.

“We are always committed and aggressive in carrying out continuous operations to eradicate drug smuggling and trafficking syndicates, especially in Johor,“ he said in a statement today.

Kumar said the police force is focusing on hotspot locations including in Felda areas, private farms, fishermen’s jetties, people’s housing projects (PPR), low-cost houses, bus and taxi terminals as well as addict ports to curb drug abuse activities, through Op Bleaching and Op Tapis conducted in each district.

“Following that, we succeeded in crippling a local drug trafficking syndicate through Op Neting with the largest seizure worth RM28.58 million with the arrest of seven syndicate members, on Oct 15 last year.

“In addition, 739 individuals were arrested for cases of repeat addicts under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while 139 individuals were arrested for Special Preventive Measures (LLPK) under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1985,“ he said.

Members of the public can continue to channel information about illegal activities like drug abuse and trafficking in their respective areas by contacting the JSJN hotline at 012-2087222.