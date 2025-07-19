Johor police helicopter crash victims’ latest condition update

JOHOR BAHRU: Constable R. G. Devendran, previously in a medically induced coma at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), has been moved to a general ward as his condition stabilises. The Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters officer was among those injured in the July 10 helicopter crash during the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed that air observer Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu, discharged from HSA’s ICU on Wednesday, is now receiving follow-up care at Serdang Hospital. Pilot ACP Faizul Mohammad and co-pilot Supt Ahmad Bustamin Baharom, treated at Serdang Hospital and Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM respectively, were released on Tuesday.

“Devendran is stable and has been transferred from ICU for continued recovery,“ Ling said during a Fo Guang Shan Association bed donation event at HSA. Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin remains under general ward care at HSA.

The helicopter crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah, during MITSATOM 2025, a joint security drill involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. - Bernama