Johor police near completion of probe into child bullying case

JOHOR BAHRU: Police investigations into the bullying of a 10-year-old boy are nearing completion and will soon be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for legal assessment.

Johor police chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed seven individuals have provided statements regarding the incident that left the child with serious injuries.

“We will first refer to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for views and advice,” he told Bernama, noting prosecutors might request additional investigative steps before finalising the case.

The victim suffered a concussion and memory problems after allegedly being bullied at a Skudai national school in February and August last year.

His mother filed police reports at Skudai station on 23 March and Larkin station on 15 August regarding the separate incidents.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Ab Rahaman recently visited the boy at KPJ Puteri Specialist Hospital to demonstrate the police force’s commitment to tackling school bullying.

The visit also aimed to provide moral support to the victim and his family as they cope with the physical and psychological impact of the alleged assaults. – Bernama