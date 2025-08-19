Spain wildfires destroy 30,000 more hectares as heatwave ends

MADRID: Wildfires have consumed an additional 30,000 hectares in western Spain within 24 hours, satellite data revealed on Tuesday. The European Forest Fire Information System confirmed 373,000 hectares burned this year as of 0700 GMT.

This marks Spain’s most destructive fire season since records began in 2006, exceeding 2022’s total of 306,000 hectares lost. The worst damage stems from massive blazes in Zamora, Leon, Ourense and Caceres provinces.

Authorities have evacuated thousands from dozens of villages as flames continue spreading. Major road closures and suspended rail services between Madrid and Galicia remain in effect.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to visit fire-ravaged areas in Zamora and Caceres on Tuesday. Firefighters gained some relief as Spain’s 16-day heatwave finally ended.

Temperatures dropped 10-12 degrees Celsius with increased humidity, improving containment conditions. “These changes are facilitating and improving the conditions to gain control of the fires,“ said Castile and Leon government representative Nicanor Sen. - AFP