Johor police retirees urged to register for RM200 state cash aid

TANGKAK: Johor police have urged all retired personnel to register with any police retirees’ association to ensure they receive a RM200 one-off cash assistance from the state government.

State police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad explained that registration through associations would help facilitate the distribution process effectively.

He expressed concern that retirees who are not registered with an association might be left out of the financial aid scheme.

Ab Rahaman made this appeal during a press conference after officiating the Tangkak branch of the Johor police retiree office.

He revealed that there are currently five police retiree associations in Johor with a combined membership of over 14,000 individuals.

The police chief also called on these associations to actively trace and encourage unregistered retirees to sign up immediately.

He specifically asked the associations to mobilise their members to identify and register those who have not yet done so.

Ab Rahaman expressed his appreciation to the Johor state government for this beneficial initiative.

The cash assistance programme is expected to be implemented before the end of this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced 42 additional initiatives during the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting.

These initiatives come with a total allocation exceeding RM209 million and are expected to benefit 1.9 million recipients statewide.

The package includes one-off RM200 cash assistance for 24,711 retired police personnel and Malaysian Armed Forces veterans.

An allocation of RM4.94 million has been specifically set aside for this veteran assistance programme. – Bernama