JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) opened a total of 4,290 investigation papers throughout 2024 involving losses amounting to RM181 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said this showed a 30% drop in total losses or RM80 million, compared to the RM261 million total losses recorded in 2023.

“However, there were 27 more cases recorded last year, compared to the 4,263 investigation papers opened in 2023,” he said during the monthly assembly at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

He said the Johor CCID carried out various crime prevention programmes to raise awareness among the public so that they do not become victims of cyber crimes and scammers, following the evolution of the latest fraud techniques, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

ALSO READ: Facebook, TikTok among four online platforms most preferred by scammers - Fahmi

“The use of AI has led to more sophisticated fraud techniques, making detection much harder.

“Cybercrimes and scams have become a criminal trend that is concerning. As such, the CCID is actively taking an approach in educating the public to not fall victim to online scams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) arrested 25,065 individuals for various drug offences last year.

He added that police made an overall seizure of 7.30 tonnes of drugs worth RM99.76 million, with the confiscation of syndicates’ assets valued at RM17.23 million.

He said the Johor Special Branch was also proactive in carrying out a series of operations, including cracking down on elements of smuggling, tax evasion and trademarks, with a total seizure of RM7.76 million for the same period.

ALSO READ: Bukit Aman reports RM3.1b in commercial crime losses last year

“The Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID), meanwhile, opened 444 investigation papers for robbery, of which 260 cases were solved and 108 were charged in court.

“Meanwhile, a total of 166 investigation papers were opened in contraband cases, with 61 cases charged in court. A total of 256 people were arrested and RM18 million worth of contraband seized,” he said.

Kumar said that they also conducted 677 raids and arrested 3,133 people involved in prostitution, with the total seizure valued at RM303,477 and 620 cases brought to court.

“We also conducted 2,273 gambling operations last year and arrested 3,008 people, with a total seizure of RM806,580,” he said.