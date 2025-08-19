DBKL ordered to open Padang Merbok gates for public recreational use

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall has received instructions to open Padang Merbok’s gates to the public as a recreational space for families and communities.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced this directive through a Facebook post today following her personal visit to the historic field.

“I do not agree with such an action,“ she stated regarding the area’s previous closure to public access.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that Padang Merbok’s historical significance should be fully utilised for public leisure activities.

She called on DBKL to upgrade basic infrastructure including lighting systems and public toilets to better serve visitors.

The minister also urged DBKL to organise suitable programmes to revitalise Padang Merbok for more structured utilisation.

Additionally she suggested establishing a café as a new attraction to draw more visitors to the area.

“DBKL has been asked to review these matters and present them to me soon,“ she added.

This initiative aligns with the CHASE City vision that promotes the Healthy City concept for Kuala Lumpur.

Padang Merbok is positioned to become one of Kuala Lumpur’s key recreational landmarks through these improvements. – Bernama