JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Corporation (JCorp) sees Johor’s healthcare strength as the foundation of a future regional innovation hub, serving ASEAN’s rising demand for clinical excellence and skilled medical talent.

President and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said Johor has the assets and institutional depth to strengthen its position in healthcare, and JCorp’s role is to mobilise these strengths in a way that drives quality and reach.

He said KPJ HealthCare Bhd, the healthcare arm of JCorp, is developing Malaysia’s first Academic Health System, integrating clinical care, education and research.

“This is anchored by three pillars, namely via KPJ hospitals, KPJ Healthcare University (KPJU) and KPJ Research and Innovation Centre.

“It is designed to deliver a gold standard in healthcare by incorporating global best practices in medical treatment, training and innovation,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

He said KPJU, in particular, is a key platform for developing medical, nursing and allied health professionals who are regionally competent and globally aligned.

“Furthermore, our collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Care Network and the development of centres of excellence in oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, and robotic surgery will augment JCorp’s strategy in positioning not only Johor but also Malaysia as an international healthcare hub,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohamed said JCorp could also collaborate with investment fund such as Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan), Khazanah Nasional Bhd or Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Ltd to co-fund strategic infrastructure projects.

“We are actively developing investment pathways that align with the priorities of long-term institutional capital.

“Strategic infrastructure succeeds when it is built on shared governance, long-term risk clarity and measurable outcomes,” he said.

He said JCorp is shaping co-investment platforms that enable capital to scale across catalytic zones such as Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) and logistics corridors linked to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“These platforms are structured to deliver clear returns, environmental, social and governance (ESG)-aligned performance and economic spillover for Johor.

“Our engagement with institutional partners is guided by outcome alignment. We prioritise partners who bring capital stewardship, sectoral insight and the ability to co-design infrastructure that meets regional demand across energy, digital and logistics,” he added.