Johor sets zakat fitrah rates at RM7, RM12 and RM20

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Fatwa Committee Meeting has set three zakat fitrah rates at RM7, RM12 and RM20 for this year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the rates were determined based on the type and grade of rice commonly consumed by Muslims, measured at 2.6 kg per Baghdad gantang.

He said the RM7 rate applies to those consuming rice as super special local and broken rice.

“The RM12 rate applies to those who consume other than super special local, such as imported white rice from Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam.

“The RM20 rate is for Muslims consuming imported rice such as basmathi, fragrant and ponni rice,” he told a press conference after launching the Johor Islamic Religious Council’s (MAINJ) 100th Anniversary Celebration here today.

Mohd Fared said Muslims in Johor can make payments through 1,637 authorised and certified zakat fitrah collectors appointed by MAINJ.

Payment can be made via cash, QR code, mobile zakat counters available in each district, as well as MAINJ’s UTC counters in Kotaraya and Pasir Gudang.

Meanwhile, he said Johor targets a zakat fitrah collection of RM29 million this year, based on an estimated 2.51 million Muslim payers.