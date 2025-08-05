Cyber ethics in the digital age

THE recent disturbing deepfake incident in Johor that made headlines is a serious concern, especially alarming for parents.

As both a parent and an educator, I find myself asking urgent questions about how to address this issue. We have a vital duty of care to protect our children, particularly in a world increasingly shaped by advanced technologies.

As the internet continues to evolve, the responsibilities of users, especially young people, are expanding beyond just navigating digital tools to understanding the ethical implications of online behaviour.

The term “cyber ethics” refers to a set of moral rules or a code of behaviour applied to the online environment. As a responsible netizen, one should observe these rules to help make cyberspace a safe place.

Digital literacy refers to the ability to access, manage and critically evaluate information, among other skills. But one question remains: Are we truly abiding by these values?

With great power comes great responsibility. As trusted adults, we must use our influence and authority to guide children safely through the digital landscape.

Parents should engage in open conversations with their children about online safety, including how deepfakes work and the risks they pose. Encouraging critical thinking and setting boundaries around media consumption are essential steps.

Meanwhile, educators can also play a crucial role by integrating digital literacy into the curriculum. Teaching students how to spot manipulated content and understand its potential impact can help build their resilience.

Schools should also provide training for staff to stay informed about emerging online threats and to understand the importance of safety protocols.

While technology offers many benefits, it also presents significant challenges – requiring a strong foundation in both ethics and digital literacy.

Traditional moral studies are no longer enough. We need well-structured and detailed modules that clearly explain digital ethics, which are accessible to the public.

Digital citizenship programmes are gaining momentum and should be effectively monitored. These initiatives aim to educate students on ethical online behaviour, protecting privacy, respectful communication and the risks of plagiarism and cyberbullying.

However, many argue that education must begin at home and continue into professional environments. It is undeniable that powerful digital technologies like AI can make it easier to commit harmful acts.

That is why, as responsible individuals, we must emphasise that cyberbullying goes far beyond what is seen on a screen – it has deep and lasting impacts. The recent deepfake incident is no exception, as many of the victims were young children.

It is heartbreaking to consider the emotional and psychological impact these children may be facing. Ultimately, protecting children in the digital age requires a collaborative and informed approach.

By staying proactive and emphasising shared responsibility, we can empower children to navigate technology with confidence and caution.

When cyber ethics and digital literacy work together, they promote safer, more thoughtful and respectful engagement in the digital world.

Elon Musk’s recent quote, “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon”, serves as a wake-up call. Therefore, a more meticulous approach must be developed to address this concerning issue.

Devaraj Kanagarajoo is a senior educator at Monash University Malaysia, School of Pathways and Immersion. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com