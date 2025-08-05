Faisal Halim’s acid attack classified as NFA

PETALING JAYA: The investigation into the acid attack on Selangor FC and national football player Faisal Halim has been classified as No Further Action (NFA).

According Harian Metro, Lawyer Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha said the matter was communicated by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) through a letter dated Feb 18.

“Throughout the investigation period, we took several proactive measures to ensure the case received the appropriate attention.

“This included providing full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers to assist them in conducting a thorough investigation into the case,“ he was quoted as saying.

Faisal suffered fourth degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5, 2024.