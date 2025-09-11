Johor state assembly nominates Kota Tinggi MCA chairman as senator

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Legislative Assembly has approved the nomination of Kota Tinggi MCA Division chairman Datuk Ng Keng Heng for a three-year term as a Senator.

His nomination was proposed by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and supported by Buloh Kasap state assemblyman Datuk Zahari Sarip.

The appointment was made under the Seventh Schedule of the Federal Constitution and proclaimed by State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

Onn Hafiz described Ng as a respected figure with a strong educational background and extensive experience in politics since 1996.

“His contributions clearly reflect a strong dedication to community development and the overall progress of the state,” he said.

Ng holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management and a Master’s degree in Safety, Health, and Environment.

He has served as a Kota Tinggi District Council member and held leadership roles in various business and community associations. – Bernama