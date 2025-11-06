KUALA LUMPUR: Johor is expected to host 60 per cent of Malaysia’s total data centre capacity by 2030, cementing its role as the digital hub for Southeast Asia, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the transformation would be accelerated by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“The JS-SEZ has sped up our pace, scaled up our talent attraction initiative and strengthened our supply chain connections within ASEAN and beyond.

“Johor is no longer just keeping up; it is setting the pace for digital ambition in the region,” he said in his keynote address at the DayOne Syndicated Financing and Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme signing ceremony today.

DayOne Data Centres has completed its RM15 billion equivalent multicurrency financing, comprising a RM7.5 billion Murabahah Term Financing facility and a US$1.7 billion Offshore Term Loan facility.

Tengku Zafrul witnessed the signing ceremony for the landmark syndication.