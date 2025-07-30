Johor Xtif campaign to boost sports and healthy lifestyle in community

THE Johor government is set to roll out the Johor Xtif campaign to encourage sports as a healthy lifestyle practice among residents.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah announced the initiative, which will engage families, schools, government agencies, and corporate sectors.

Mohd Hairi revealed that Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi is expected to launch the campaign in August.

“The details will be shared at the launch, to be held in Mersing,“ he said during a press conference after officiating the Bank Rakyat Johor International Marathon (BRJIM) 2025.

The marathon, co-organised by the State Sports Council (MSNJ) and Bank Rakyat, aims to attract over 8,000 local and international runners.

“With thousands participating, BRJIM 2025 will not only showcase Johor globally but also boost the state’s economy through tourism and services,“ Mohd Hairi added.

The event aligns with the vision of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, to establish the state as a Sports Nation by 2030.

Scheduled for November 8-9 at Kota Jail, the marathon includes five race categories: 42km full marathon, 21km half-marathon, 10km run, 5km run, and a 2km Nuri Dash Run for children.

Interested participants can register at www.johorinternationalmarathon.com - Bernama