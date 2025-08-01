Zelenskiy aide: Allies confirm US set to pressure Russia

KYIV: Ukraine’s partners had “confirmed positive signals” about imminent White House pressure on Russia following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s conversations with British, French, German and Italian counterparts, a top Ukrainian official said.

“Our partners confirmed positive signals from the White House regarding firm actions against the Russian Federation — particularly on sanctions targeting Russian oil and secondary tariffs following the end of the 10-day deadline set by President Donald Trump,“ Andriy Yermak wrote on X.

He added that he also discussed preparations for a “historic” bilateral security deal between Kyiv and Washington backed financially by European allies. - Reuters