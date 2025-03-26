JPA drives civil service reform with Iltizam Bill

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (JPA) is acting as the lead agency in the formulation, coordination and implementation of the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025 (ILTIZAM).

In a statement today, JPA said the implementation of the ILTIZAM Bill will be carried out with strong support from other government agencies, the Ministry of Economy and the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC).

“This bill represents a comprehensive and strategic approach across sectors and agencies to strengthen government administration and regulatory systems,” it said.

The ILTIZAM Bill was unanimously passed by the Dewan Rakyat on March 6, 2025 and by the Dewan Negara yesterday.

According to JPA, the approval of the bill marks a new milestone in reforming the structure and operations of the public sector, aimed at enhancing service delivery to the public and businesses.

The bill was drafted to address excessive bureaucracy, abolish outdated procedures and streamline regulatory processes that have burdened the public and business community.

The bill focuses on improving administrative efficiency and service delivery while reducing transaction costs and time lost due to unproductive processes.

“It also emphasises strengthening governance based on integrity and transparency while driving economic growth through a business-friendly and responsive ecosystem.

“This initiative will lead to faster and more user-friendly and accessible services, as well as strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors to realise the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,” JPA added.

JPA emphasised that the bill is not merely a policy amendment but represents a transformation in work culture and values within the public sector, aimed at creating a lasting impact on the well-being of the people and national development.