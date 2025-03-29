Launch immediate probe over DBKL-balloon seller scuffle - Kamil Munim

KUALA LUMPUR: An immediate investigation must be carried out into the incident where Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcers allegedly manhandled a balloon seller on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) while awaiting a full report from the authorities.

The incident has since gone viral on social media.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, who condemned the action, said that DBKL should never condone such vile and rude action for any reason.

“What is the meaning of fasting and doing good deeds during Ramadan if it fails to humanise us and does not inspire compassion and mercy towards the less fortunate? Ramadan must strengthen our humanity and elevate our character,” he posted on X.

Based on the video clip that has gone viral, the chaos began when DBKL took action to confiscate goods from several unlicensed vendors, including the balloon seller.

The seller, however, refused to hand over the balloons and this led to a scuffle.