PUTRAJAYA: The Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP) has outlined comprehensive preparedness measures to address the impact of the Southwest Monsoon (MBD), which is expected to result in dry weather and the risk of open burning.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the MBD began on May 10 and is set to last until September, bringing drier weather to Sarawak and many other states in the Peninsula, which are expected to have fewer rainy days.

Ahmad Zahid, also the JPBP chairman, said MetMalaysia also expects a reduction in rainfall by about 20 to 40 per cent in the north of the Peninsula and the west of Sarawak this month.

Meanwhile, a 20 to 40 per cent higher amount of rainfall is expected in the south of the Peninsula and the west of Sarawak in August and September.

“This prolonged dry weather condition has a high risk of causing various negative impacts, such as public health issues, water supply shortage, forest or bush fires, haze and affecting agricultural yields,” he said in a statement issued after he chaired the JPBP No.1 Meeting for 2025 today.

The meeting was also attended by the state secretaries, as chairmen of the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN), as well as representatives of technical and response agencies.

Ahmad Zahid said that, at the meeting, he stressed the importance of early action, strong coordination and the swift and accurate delivery of information to address the impact of any possible disasters, and that this collective effort is fundamental in ensuring that the country’s resilience is always strengthened.

He said the Fire and Services Department (JBPM) remains at the highest alert level to face the possibility of any MBD impact, with the comprehensive mobilisation of 24,052 personnel and logistics assets.

“As part of immediate measures and based on the current situation, I have recommended that cloud seeding operations (OPA) be carried out at the Malut Dam in Kedah, which is at the alert level, to ensure it doesn’t reach the critical level,” he said.

He added that measures to optimise the use of existing assets have also been agreed upon, with the tube wells and water pumps owned by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to be expanded for use by response agencies like JBPM, especially for current firefighting operations outside the Northeast Monsoon season.

“The JPBNs have also been urged to take appropriate measures, including instructing water supply operators to raise their operational efficiency as well as provide logistical support for the mobilisation of water supply to the affected areas.

“The comprehensive mobilisation of all agencies at the Federal, state and district levels is also being activated in an integrated manner, involving aspects of human resource preparedness, logistics, monitoring, enforcement and strategic communication,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he also emphasised the principle ‘No One Left Behind’ when it comes to the distribution of aid to disaster victims, which clearly reflects the government’s commitment towards the welfare of the people.

He added that following the decision by the Prime Minister on May 21, an improved Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) initiative was developed with the cooperation of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to speed up the aid payment process without bureaucratic red tape.

Ahmad Zahid said that under the improvement initiative, the BWI payment could be expedited to one to three days after the closure of the temporary relief centres, compared to one to six months previously, and this BSN BWI initiative is expected to be implemented starting with the 2024/2026 Northeast Monsoon season.

“Overall, the JPBP No.1 meeting for 2025 took note of the thorough preparations being carried out by government agencies to face the MBD, as well as challenges related to drought and open burning.

“This illustrates the confidence and respect towards the collaborative efforts among Federal Government agencies and ties with the state governments, as embodied in the philosophical framework of MADANI Malaysia,” he said.

He also advised the public to always be vigilant of the MBD, including limiting outdoor activities, ensuring sufficient intake of water to prevent dehydration and not carrying out open burning.