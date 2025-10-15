JPJ enforcement officers begin using body-worn cameras for operations

KUALA LANGAT: Enforcement officers from the Road Transport Department have begun using body-worn cameras particularly for high-risk operations.

Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the initiative aims to ensure the safety of enforcement personnel and to provide recorded evidence in case of disputes during operations.

He confirmed that today marks the first day JPJ is using body-worn cameras starting with 100 units.

The distribution and use will be phased beginning with the JPJ headquarters in Putrajaya due to its involvement in special operations.

More than half of the units have been allocated to offices in other states for similar purposes including high-risk operations.

Aedy Fadly also announced the government’s approval for the acquisition of 60 new firearms which will supplement the 434 firearms currently in use.

He said the move is important to improve enforcement effectiveness enhance integrity and protect officers from unfounded allegations during their duties.

The government recognises the high-risk nature of JPJ officers’ work in the field according to the director-general.

The new firearms will be acquired this year with further firearm acquisitions expected next year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously stated that 100 body-worn cameras would be issued to JPJ enforcement personnel at the headquarters and state offices.

The government has allocated RM2.3 million for the first phase of the body-worn camera implementation. – Bernama