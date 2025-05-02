PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is finalising the number of personnel who will be involved in its counter service job rotation, encompassing 1,907 staff nationwide, said JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He said the process is undertaken in collaboration with the Public Service Department (JPA) for personnel under the shared service scheme, while internal arrangements will be made for those not under the scheme.

“For shared service personnel, we will submit the list of names to JPA for rotation, whereas for non-shared service personnel under JPJ, the department will handle their reassignment internally,” he told Bernama after inspecting counter services at the JPJ headquarters in Putrajaya today.

Aedy Fadly said that JPJ initiated the job rotation initiative soon after receiving a directive from the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar on Jan 20. However, the transition is being carried out in phases to ensure smooth operations without disrupting daily services at the counters.

On Jan 20, Shamsul Azri was reported to have instructed JPA to review and implement a job rotation policy for civil service counter staff who have served for over five years, stating that such an extended tenure was excessive and inappropriate.

In line with this directive, the director-general of Public Service, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz yesterday (Feb 4) said that the Counter Service Staff Rotation initiative involving all ministries including JPA has commenced on Feb 4 to enhance public service quality and improve counter service efficiency.

Aedy Fadly further explained that staff who have served at JPJ counters for over five years will be reassigned to office-based duties and no longer assigned to counter roles.

“They will be moved to back-office tasks, and those currently in back-office roles who are suitable for counter duties will be reassigned accordingly. This process cannot be done all at once, as it involves too many staff.

“So far, JPJ personnel are prepared for this change. They fully understand that under the Public Service Circular, any staff or officer who has been in one position for more than five years is subject to job rotation, and they have no objection,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said he hoped that the job rotation would give counter staff the opportunity to gain new experiences in various fields.

“This is a positive change, allowing long-serving counter staff to take on new responsibilities while providing those who have never worked at the counter an opportunity to gain firsthand experience, supported by intensive training before their assignment,” he added.