KUALA LUMPUR: An express bus driver tested positive for drugs during the Aidiladha special operation, conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (WPKL), at the Gombak Toll Plaza, today.

JPJ WPKL director Hamidi Adam said that initial on-site urine screening confirmed that the male driver, in his 30s, tested positive for morphine.

“The driver has been detained under Section 3(1) of the Drug Addicts Act 1983. The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) will submit a full report to the Pathology Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital, for further action,” he said.

He added that the express bus, which was travelling from Lumut to Kemaman, has resumed its journey with a replacement driver.

Hamidi said this in a press conference on the operation, which concluded today, after being implemented since June 4 at the JPJ Gombak Enforcement Weighing Station.

Hamidi said that, as of yesterday, a total of 2,437 notices had been issued for various offences, involving vehicles and drivers who failed to comply with the regulations outlined in the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), and its associated regulations.

“These statistics stem from the inspection of 33,988 vehicles over six days. Of that total, 26 vehicles were impounded, including 23 motorcycles, two cars, and a small lorry,” he said.

He added that, through the JPJ (P) 22 notice issued, 2,559 vehicles and drivers were found to be non-compliant with regulations, including 657 offences related to expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM or roadtax) and lack of insurance coverage.

Commenting on today’s operation, which took place from 1 pm to 7 pm, he said that a total of 620 vehicles were inspected, with action taken against 60 of them for various offences.

“Today’s operation was carried out with the participation of 54 members from JPJ WPKL, 10 members from AADK, five representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), and 20 personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT),” he said.