PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is offering a special flat-rate compound fee of RM150 for three types of offences over a six-month period starting tomorrow, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the special compound payment covers certain types of JPJ summons notices, namely Summons 53A (AwAS Summons) for speeding violations or running red lights captured by the AwAS camera system, Notice 114 (Interview Notice) and Notice 115 (Sticker Summons Notice by JPJ).

“Payment for this special offer can be made through various channels, including JPJ counters and kiosks, public portals and the MyJPJ app,” he said at the launch of the department’s new office here today.

Loke said the special compound payments cannot be made via MyEG or Pos Malaysia.

“The regular compound rate for these three notices is usually RM300. We are introducing this special compound rate for six months, starting Jan 3, to allow people to settle their outstanding summons.

“There are two million outstanding AwAS summonses, and there are restrictions for those who do not settle them. This six-month special rate encourages individuals with unpaid summonses to pay them promptly.

“If they fail to settle these summonses, they will be unable to renew their driving or motor vehicle licences,” he explained.

Loke added that the accumulation of demerit points would be temporarily suspended from Jan 3 to June 30, during which the JPJ’s Enforcement Division would review the system’s implementation method.