PUTRAJAYA: All Road Transport Department (JPJ) offices nationwide will be upgraded in phases with a new, more customer-friendly concept, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the initiative was essential to improve the agency’s service quality.

“We (the Transport Ministry) cannot provide the estimate yet. We will focus on completing the Putrajaya office first, but there are two or three locations that are always congested, and these will be prioritised.

“We are also considering opening another office in Nilai to ease congestion in areas like Bangi, Kajang and others, as we know the Bangi JPJ office is one of the busiest as it is located in a shop lot,” he told reporters at the launch of the new Putrajaya JPJ office here today.

Asked whether the ministry had submitted a budget request to the Finance Ministry (MOF), Loke said they had not done so yet.

“Since this is a new initiative, our approach is to demonstrate our capability to convince the MOF before requesting funding,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Loke said the new JPJ office in Putrajaya offers more modern and conducive facilities, with a larger capacity to accommodate customers.

The services offered have been expanded from 27 to 106, and the office is equipped with technology such as JPJ Assist and kiosk services to enhance customer convenience.

JPJ has also launched a new summons payment feature on the MyJPJ app, enabling users to settle fines directly from their mobile devices.