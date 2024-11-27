NILAI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is intensifying its efforts to monitor lorry and heavy vehicle movements, operating in quarry areas nationwide.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli explained that recent complaints have highlighted instances of lorry drivers violating movement time restrictions, and carrying excessive loads.

“JPJ is actively conducting monitoring and intelligence operations in quarry areas nationwide, to ensure that quarry operators and their vehicles are adhering to the regulations set forth under the Road Transport Act,” he said during a recent inspection of lorries at a quarry site in Labu, near here.

The inspection was carried out with the collaboration of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and the Negeri Sembilan Land and Mines Office (PTG).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reportedly said that his ministry has directed JPJ to deploy its personnel and enforcement officers at quarry sites, to ensure that stringent action is taken against lorries exceeding weight limits.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly stressed that JPJ had issued 230 notices to lorries for violations, including non-compliance with the operating hours established for quarry areas around Nilai.

“We must consider that the roads here are narrow, and there are schools in the vicinity, making it hazardous for residents. Therefore, the movement of these lorries is restricted to the hours between 8 am and 5 pm. We do not want them on the road before 8 am and after 5 pm,” he said.

Additionally, he highlighted that inspection operations on heavy vehicles are being carried out nationwide by JPJ, particularly through special commercial vehicle operations.

Based on statistics, from September to October, JPJ issued 67,176 offence notices, and impounded 129 vehicles, after inspecting 185,340 commercial vehicles and 24,208 public service commercial vehicles.