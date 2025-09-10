JPJ takes action against 335 commercial vehicles in ‘Ops Khas Gempur’

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken action against 335 commercial vehicles for various offences in ‘Ops Khas Gempur Kenderaan Perdagangan’, a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles beginning Sept 1.

Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said 648 summonses were issued, and three goods vehicles found to be carrying excess load were seized due to expired motor vehicle licences and insurance.

“Throughout the nine-day operation, we inspected 13,116 vehicles, of which 2,034 were goods vehicles.

“Action was taken against 335 commercial vehicles comprising 150 goods vehicles below 7,500 kilogrammes (kg), 168 goods vehicles exceeding 7,500 kg, eight express buses, eight tour buses and one e-hailing vehicle.”

She told reporters this after the operation at Ayer Keroh Rest and Service area (Northbound) on the North-South Expressway, here today.

Siti Zarina said seven investigation papers were opened for overloading offences involving goods vehicles, while another two were opened against operators of tour buses for failing to provide passenger lists and breaching operator licence conditions under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

In today’s operation from 6 am to 10.30 am, eight out of 10 goods vehicles ordered to undergo weighing were found to be overloaded.

She said the vehicles, which were carrying construction materials, oil palm, fertiliser and chicken feed, were compounded for the offence. – Bernama