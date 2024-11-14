JPJ to expand MyLesen B2 Programme to IPT, public college and school students

KUALA TERENGGANU: The MyLesen B2 Programme will be expanded as well as focused on students of higher education institutions (IPT), public colleges, and school students from lower-income backgrounds next year.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this is in line with the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) intention to assist IPT students as well as students who are 16 years and above to obtain a motorcycle licence.

In regard to this, he said his team is detailing several matters including the IPTs involved as well as the distribution of quotas according to states.

“I have held discussions with the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) for collaboration and a new approach where MyLesen B2 will be expanded to these institutions.”

“It will benefit students from less privileged backgrounds. We are detailing how the quota distribution and number of recipients will be allocated to each state for the implementation of the programme,“ he said after the MyLesen B2 Terengganu Level Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Padang Midin here today.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said the JPJ has issued 37,708 summones through Ops Khas Motosikal, which was launched on Nov 1 nationwide.

According to him, the summonses were issued as a result of inspections on 136,068 motorcycles within the 13-day operation period.

“Apart from summonses, the JPJ also seized 1,014 motorcycles found to be without insurance, road tax as well having extreme modifications.

“We will continue with this operation until the end of December to educate motorcyclists about road laws for their safety and that of other road users,“ he added.