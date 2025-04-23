JPKK chairman remanded over alleged abuse of power

KUALA LUMPUR: A Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman in Sabak Bernam has been remanded for four days to assist an investigation into alleged abuse of power, involving the unauthorised transfer of public funds.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was arrested around 3.30 pm on Tuesday while giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Selangor office, according to sources familiar with the case.

She is suspected of transferring funds from the committee’s official account into her personal account without approval. Investigators also believe she made unauthorised purchases and failed to submit proper expenditure records during JPKK meetings.

“There have been several cases in the district involving JPKK chairpersons who allegedly transferred funds into personal accounts without the knowledge or consent of other committee members,” a source told Bernama.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noora Nisa Ngadirin at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court earlier today following an application by MACC.

Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim confirmed the arrest and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which pertains to the abuse of office for personal gain.