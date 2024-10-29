JPM considering phased installation of CCTV at civil servants quarters in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The Property Management Division (BPH) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) is considering a phased installation of closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) at civil servants’ quarters, particularly in apartment complexes in Putrajaya.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said it would be in line with the vision of the CHASE (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe and Eco-Friendly) City towards making the Federal Territory of Putrajaya a smart city.

“For a start, all elevators at the quarters will be installed with CCTVs as elevators are the most sensitive areas to vandalism, crime and even accidents.

“In this regard, BPH will give priority to work on replacing with new lifts that come together with CCTV through the initiative of the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR),“ she said.

Dr Zaliha was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) regarding the proposed installation of CCTVs at civil servant quarters in Putrajaya during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said the installation of CCTV under the STAR project involved 102 CCTV units in lifts in five apartment-type government quarters in Precincts 9, 11, 16 and 18.

Dr Zaliha said the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is applying for allocations for the installation of CCTV at the exits and entrances of all civil servants’ quarters, whether they are apartments or landed property.

She said 531 CCTV units have been installed in Putrajaya and they are maintained by PPj.