JPN and MOF integrate MyKad system to prevent subsidy abuse

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department has integrated its MyKad system with the Ministry of Finance to prevent lost or stolen identity cards from being misused to claim government financial aid.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the measure was taken following reports of lost MyKads being fraudulently used to claim the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah Appreciation Aid.

He explained that when an individual reports their MyKad lost, JPN immediately deactivates the card in its system, but this was previously not synchronised with the MoF.

“From now on, when a MyKad is deactivated by JPN, the MoF’s system will follow suit to automatically block it,” Saifuddin said during a press conference after observing the JPN counter on the first day of free replacement of damaged MyKad chips.

This initiative follows recent media reports of a woman who claimed her lost MyKad was misused to claim the RM100 appreciation aid.

Although the number of such incidents is small, approximately 100 cases compared to over 18 million eligible recipients, the government views the matter seriously as it involves data integrity and the security of the targeted subsidy system.

According to him, the integration will support the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative, effective Sept 30, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution added that JPN is taking proactive steps to ensure citizens replace damaged MyKads, especially those with unreadable chips, to prevent problems when claiming targeted subsidies.

From today until Oct 7, JPN is waiving the usual RM10 fee to replace MyKads with damaged chips, with monthly replacement applications expected to rise from 30,000 to 40,000 due to this announcement.

He said the provision of this facility is estimated to cost the government RM714,660.

Saifuddin Nasution assured the public that there is a sufficient stock of MyKad chips and most replacements can be issued within a day.

This measure will minimise disruptions on the day the targeted subsidy is implemented, with the MoF having a manual backup process that uses identification card numbers at the counter should any technical issues arise. – Bernama