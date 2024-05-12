JPN confirms no MyKad data breach detected

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (JPN) has confirmed there is no evidence of a MyKad data breach or suspicious transactions involving its system.

In a statement today, JPN said its investigation found no such incidents had occurred within the department.

“JPN has engaged with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the police (PDRM) to facilitate further investigations. We remain committed to ensuring the security and integrity of Malaysians’ data entrusted to our care,“ the statement read.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured the public that the government is dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of residents’ data, including MyKad information.

In a related development, NACSA director-general Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said preliminary analysis indicated the allegations were not linked to a new data breach.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa confirmed that no reports regarding a MyKad data breach had been received.

He added that authorities would continue monitoring to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Earlier, the X account Fusion Intelligence Center@StealthMole claimed that the data of 17 million Malaysians had been leaked and sold on the dark web. The account also shared samples of alleged leaked identification cards, sparking concerns over identity theft and financial fraud.